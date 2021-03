After a string of poor results, Esteghlal’s managing board decided to part ways with former coach Mahmoud Fekri.

Majidi had resigned as the team’s coach in late August after reports indicated that the then officials of the team were trying to return Italian coach Andrea Stramaccioni to Tehran.

Esteghlal ranks third in the Iran Professional League after archrival Persepolis and Sepahan.

The team aims to bring an end to eight years of title drought.

