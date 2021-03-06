Iran now among world titanium producers: AEOI

Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) announced that the first contract for the sale of medical-grade titanium rebars was concluded with one of the orthopedic implant manufacturing companies, therefore Iran is now among titanium producers in the world.

Titanium is the most bio-compatible of all metals due to its corrosion resistance, strength, and low modulus.

It is thus widely used for implants, surgical devices, and pacemaker cases. Its use for hip replacements and other joints, has been well established for some 40 years. Titanium not only fosters Osseointegration (joins with bones & tissues), it is non-magnetic and non-radio opaque. Titanium instruments are used for micro-surgical operations and in military lightweight field trauma relief kits.

China, Japan, Russia, and Kazakhstan are the top titanium producers in the world.

HJ/IRN84254453