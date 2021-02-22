Most Trump’s supporters ready to join his party: Survey

A joint poll conducted by Suffolk University and USA Today found that more than 45 percent of Americans, who voted for former President Donald Trump in the 2020 US Presidential Election, say that if he seeks to form a new party, they will join him.

According to a survey conducted among 1,000 Trump supporters, 46 percent of these people preferred to join his new party, while 27 percent preferred to remain a member of the Republican Party if Trump did so. Among them, there are some who have not yet made a final decision.

Half of Trump supporters say the Republican Party should be more loyal to Trump, while 54 percent claimed they trust Trump more than the Republican Party.

According to an NBC News poll, only 14 percent of Republicans wanted Trump to be convicted of inciting his supporters to attack the US Congress.

Trump is scheduled to speak on the future of the Republican Party and the Conservative Party next week for the first time since transition of power to Democrat Joe Biden.

Meanwhile, Trump has accused many prominent Republican figures of incompetence, and it is expected that these remarks will foment further divide in the party.

