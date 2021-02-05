Iraq calls for Iran's assistance in repairing Taq Kasra

He made the remarks in his meeting with Iranian Ambassador to Iraq Iraj Masjedi on Thursday.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the restoration of the Taq Kasra, agreement on joint cultural cooperation and development of religious tourism, the formation of a bilateral cultural committee, cooperation in the production of films and etc.

Hassan Nazem briefed the Iranian official on measures taken so far for the reconstruction of the historical Taq Kasra and asked for Tehran's assistance in restoring it as well as the environment around this historical monument.

Masjedi, for his part, stressed Iranian experts' readiness to help preserve and restore Taq Kasra and called for speeding up the preparations for the team's presence in Iraq.

Referring to the previous follow-up and negotiations regarding the repair and reconstruction of Taq Kasra, the Cultural Advisor of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Iraq emphasized on the preservation and protection of this historical monument after reconstruction and called for the establishment of a mechanism for this issue.

