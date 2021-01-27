Rouhani criticizes EU partners for lack of commitment

Speaking in a cabinet session on Wednesday, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that Iran’s remedial action to reciprocate non-compliance from the EU partners by step-by-step reduction of its JCPOA commitments cannot be criticized by them.

Iran fulfilled its obligation under the nuclear deal, however, it was the Europeans who failed to fulfil their commitment to the JCPOA, he added.

"We always said that if other parties return to their commitments, Iran will also return its obligations immediately", he added.

Rohani noted that all agree that the US should return to its commitments.

