Biden, Johnson discuss policies towards Iran, China, Russia

During his first call as US president with Boris Johnson, Biden said he wanted to “strengthen the special relationship” with the UK, stressing cooperation on climate change and health but with no mention of trade, Financial Times reported.

Biden also said he was ready to work with Johnson at the G7 and United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP 26) which are being hosted by the UK.

According to the White House statement, Biden and Johnson discussed their policies towards China, Iran and Russia.

