Johnson, Macron discuss Iran, COVID-19, Brexit

10 Downing Street, the Office of British Prime Minister in a statement announced the telephone conversation held between British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and French President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday, Daily Mirror reported.

Iran’s nuclear deal, coronavirus, latest developments in Yemen and Libya as well as post-Brexit developments and also Russia are the main topics of discussion between heads of the two European countries.

In this phone talk, British Prime Minister Johnson welcomed the recent deal reached between UK and European Union to expand trade and economic cooperation in post-Brexit period and expressed hope that the two countries would seize the opportunities ahead to deepen the bilateral relations.

Last week, French President Macron sharply criticized Britain over post-Brexit developments.

Russia's expulsion of European diplomats was another topic of discussion between Johnson and Macron.

A statement from the British Prime Minister's Office did not elaborate on their talks on Iran. Macron and Johnson talked about Iran just hours before the foreign ministers of three European countries, Britain, Germany and France, as European members of the JCPOA and the United States held talks on JCPOA-related issues.

