Iran waiting for 'practical action' not 'empty promise'

TEHRAN, Apr. 04 (MNA) – The incomplete empty promise of lifting the sanctions does not meet the needs of the Iranian nation, and Iran's people and officials are waiting for practical actions, the Speaker of Iran's Parliament said.

Americans should know that Iran's main strategy for lifting sanctions is to nullify sanctions, said Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf on Sunday.

He went on to say that following Iran’s measure to revive its nuclear industry, it is up to Americans to lift sanctions on Iran in a practical and complete way.

The incomplete empty promise of lifting the sanctions does not meet the needs of the Iranian nation, he said, adding that the Iranian people and officials are waiting for practical action to lift the sanctions.

Fortunately, the parliament’s new law on lifting sanctions changed the unilateral game in favor of Iran, he said, explaining that today if sanctions remain in place, this will lead to the progress of Iran's nuclear industry.

