'Wax statue made to preserve martyr Soleimani's dignity'

"The creation of the statue was ordered by martyr Soleimani's family and finished the job in 40 days," he said.

"This is the second statue that I have made of him," the artist underlined.

The Iranian sculptor added: "I wanted to make a statue of him before his martyrdom, but Gen. Soleimani did not agree."

"After his martyrdom, I wrote a letter to Islamic Revolution & Holy Defense Museum and the body accepted my proposal and I created the first statue in 18 days," Kangarani said.

"I made the wax statue to preserve the great dignity of martyr Soleimani," he noted.

The wax statue of former IRGC commander Qasem Soleimani was unveiled in Tehran's Milad Tower on Saturday.

Soleimani's family, a number of government ministers and artists participated in the unveiling event.

