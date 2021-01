The reason for these provocations of American terrorist forces is still unknown.

An Iraqi security source announced on Sunday that US helicopters had flown over western Iraq, Al-Maloumeh reported.

Some Iraqi sources suggested that the move may be due to the entry of US troops from inside Syrian land and territory along the border with Iraq.

Simultaneously, Iraqi sources report tight security measures by Iraqi forces in the western part of the country as a precaution.

