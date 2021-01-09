Biden to not fundamentally change in US' foreign policy

Majid Takht-Ravanchi made the remarks on Saturday, emphasizing that Donald Trump has been unpredictable during his term.

Referring to the current international developments, he dismissed concerns regarding the possibility of Trump’s use of nuclear weapons in the last days of his administration.

He went on to say that Democratic and Republicans do not differ much in their foreign policies.

According to the diplomat, various US governments, both Democratic and Republican, have used sanctions as leverage against Iran in recent years, adding that Biden’s administration will probably follow the same path.

He further maintained that Biden will adopt a more subtle approach towards Europe and China, however, there will not be a fundamental change in this regard.

