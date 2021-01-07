103 deaths, 6,360 infections in 24h

Speaking in his daily presser, the Ministry’s Spokesperson Sima Lari added that the total number of infections has hit 1,268,263.

According to her, 103 patients have succumbed to the disease since yesterday, bringing the death toll to 55,993.

More than 4,700 people are suffering from critical conditions of the disease while above 1.05 million others have recovered, she said.

Lari also noted that nearly 8 million tests have been conducted across the country to detect the infections so far.

