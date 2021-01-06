Iran warns IAEA over Israelis’ covert nuclear program

Iran’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the international organizations in Vienna sent a letter to the Director-General of the IAEA chief, Rafael Grossi, warning about the Zionist regime's covert nuclear weapons program, saying such activities pose a serious threat to regional and global security and stability.

He also called for the Zionist entity’s immediate and unconditional accession to the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).

Gharibabadi urged the IAEA to draw the attention of all members of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons to the threats posed by the Israeli regime as a result of its nuclear weapons and request them to support addressing this issue at the meetings of the Agency's Board of Governors and the General Conference as well as the tenth Review Conference of the NPT.

Noting that all in the Middle East region, except the Israeli regime, are parties to the NPT, the Iranian diplomat said the development of a clandestine nuclear weapon program by the Zionist regime poses a continuing serious threat not only to the security and stability of the region and the world but also to the effectiveness and efficiency of the NPT and the Agency's safeguards regime.

The Iranian diplomat added, “It should be rejected promptly and without any prejudices. Needless to say that Israel is not also a party to any of other major treaties governing weapons of mass destruction (WMD) non-proliferation.”

Gharibabadi also pointed to the NPT Resolution on the Middle East in 1995, saying, “The Review and Extension Conference of the Parties to the NPT which was held in May 1995 adopted a package of decisions in which the Resolution on the Middle East was an integral part of the decision to an indefinite extension of the NPT.”

He said such resolution reflects the concerns of the States Parties to the Treaty about the dangerous situation in the Middle East resulting from the presence in the region of nuclear activities not subject to the IAEA safeguards, which puts regional and international peace and security at risk.

The Iranian diplomat also noted that the Israeli regime kept developing an advanced nuclear weapon program despite the resolutions adopted by the General Conference of the International Atomic Energy Agency from 1987 to 2010.

Gharibabadi requested the IAEA chief to take necessary measures to address the mentioned concerns and subsequently inform the Member State of the results.

