Russian FSB foils ISIL-affiliated terrorist attack

A terror attack was prevented in Russia's Karachay-Cherkess Republic, where a local supporter of ISIL terrorists planned to blow up law enforcement officers, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on 1 October.

“The FSB of the Russian Federation has prevented terrorist attacks on law enforcement officers in the Republic of Karachay-Cherkess,” the FSB said in a statement, Sputnik reported.

Born in 2001, a local inhabitant, who planned to carry out an attack at the request of ISIL terrorists, was detained.

Parts for manufacturing an improvised explosive device were confiscated from him, the FSB added, saying that the detainees confessed.

RHM/PR