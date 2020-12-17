Iran records 7,453 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday

Speaking at her daily briefing on Thursday, Health Ministry Spokesperson Sima Lari said that the number of total coronavirus cases in the country has so far reached 1,138,530 with the death toll standing at 53,095.

856,513 people have recovered from the disease, she said, noting that 6,896,651 tests have been carried out to detect the disease across the country.

She went on to say that 1,147 new cases have been hospitalized in the past 24 hours while 5,645 people are in critical condition.

The global death toll from coronavirus has passed 1.6 with 74,635,260 million known cases of infection and more than 52.4 million recoveries, according to the Johns Hopkins University tally.

