Dual citizens not allowed to be Presidential candidates

In an open session on Tuesday, Iranian MPs approved that Presidential candidates must not have citizenship or residency of other countries.

According to the new legislation, having an Iranian origin, as well as, not having citizenship, residence, or Green Card of other countries is among conditions for registering in the Iranian presidential race.

"A person who intends to become president should not have a residence card of any country other than the Islamic Republic of Iran," MP Ebrahim Azizi said while defending the bill.

It was passed with 193 votes in favor, 31 against, and two abstentions.

