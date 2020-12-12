  1. Politics
Gharibabadi:

IAEA shall remain independent, professional, impartial

TEHRAN, Dec. 12 (MNA) – In reaction to recent remarks of Elliot Abrams on the pressure on IAEA, Iran's Permanent Representative to International Organizations said that the Agency shall remain independent, professional and impartial.

In a tweet on early Saturday, Kazem Gharibabadi wrote, "Now, it is obvious that to whom the Late DG Amano was referring on 30 Jan 2019: If attempts are made to micro-manage or put pressure on the @iaeaorg in nuclear verification, that is counter-productive and extremely harmful."

"The Agency shall remain independent, professional and impartial. We should all reject these pressures which are detrimental to the interests of whole international community," he added.

His tweet came as the US Special Representative for Iran Elliott Abrams said earlier, "We need coordination with the Europeans, particularly the British, French and Germans, who were involved in the negotiation with Iran in 2015, to keep the pressure on the IAEA [International Atomic Energy Agency]. So, there are a number of places you need to keep the pressure on in the region, and you need to keep it on the IAEA about nuclear activities. And you need to keep the economic pressure on."

