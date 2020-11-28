New statutes of FFIRI approved

The statutes was adopted as 70 out of 73 members of the Assembly present at the online session voted in favor of the document. The Assembly has a total number of 75 members.

The adoption of the statues comes after several months of controversies. It started more than a year ago when FIFA ordered the Iranian federation to observe some requirements in its statutes.

The FFIRI has tried to amend the statutes based on the observations made by Asian Football Confederation (AFC) and FIFA, as well as considering the country’s law. The federation sent the amended statutes to FIFA after months of negotiations and discussion in the FFIRI’s Executive Committee.

However, FIFA rejected the draft statutes several times and even in May 2020, it set a short deadline for the Iranian football federation to either amend its statutes or face global suspension.

The international governing body of football had objected to FFIRI’s drafted statues due to concerns over potential government interference in the federation’s affairs. So, FIFA demanded the amendment of the FFIRI’s statutes according to FIFA’s rules.

