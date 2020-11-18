US imposes new sanctions on Iranian companies

The new batch of sanctions targeting the Islamic Republic includes restrictions against nine individuals and dozens of entities, including Bonyad Mostazafan Foundation and Iran’s Intelligence Minister Mahmoud Alavi, as per the US Treasury Department website, Sputnik News reported.

Last week, the US introduced limitations targeting four high-profile Iranians and six local companies, with the move closely following Washington's sanctions on the Islamic Republic’s oil sector, including the Iranian Ministry of Petroleum.

The US-Iran tensions have been running high for months following the Trump's administration unilateral decision to pull out from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal inked under Barack Obama and began reimposing Washington's sanctions that had been lifted under the agreement.

FA/PR