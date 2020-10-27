‘Sanctions on me, a passive reaction to failure of US policy’

Bijan Namdar Zanganeh made the remarks on Tuesday in a reaction to a hostile move taken by the United States in imposition of sanctions against him and organizations relevant to the Iranian oil industry and added, “Imposition of sanctions on me and my colleagues is a passive reaction to the failure of Washington’s policy of reducing (Iran’s) crude oil exports to zero.”

“The era of unilateralism is over in the world. Iran’s oil industry will not be hamstrung,” he tweeted.

Last night, the US Department of Treasury added several Iranian individuals and entities to its sanctions list whose names are as follows, Iranian Minister of Oil Bijan Namdar Zanganeh, Managing Director of the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) Masoud Karbasian, CEO of National Iranian Oil Products Distribution Company (NIOPDC) Alireza Sadeghabadi, CEO of National Petrochemical Company (NPC) Behzad Mohammadi and CEO of NIKOO Company Ali Akbar Pour-Ebrahim.

The US Department of Treasury imposed sanctions on the aforementioned individuals by virtue of Execution of Imam Khomeini Order (EIKO), bearing No. 13224. The Executive Order was issued in 2001 which allows the US government to impose sanctions on the individuals and entities that play a role in “financing terrorism” according to Washington claims.

In a statement issued last night, US Department of Treasury said that these three Iranian entities have had relationship with Iran’s IRGC Quds Force.

