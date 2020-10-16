Loading, unloading goods at ports going on ‘uninterrupted’

Turning to the failure of enemies’ effort to disrupt the process of loading and unloading goods in country’s ports, the Organization stated, “The sworn enemies of the Islamic Iran, which have failed to achieve their sinister goals of halting import and export of goods for years by imposing unilateral sanctions, have been trying for some time to carry out cyber-attacks through psychological media operations.”

Relying upon the assistance of the Almighty God and at the unsparing and unflinching efforts of staff and personnel of Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO), appropriate and deterrent measures have been taken against the sabotage of foreigners and all the missions of the organization are ongoing without any interruption, the statement is read.

Also, good technical measures are being taken by the experienced IT staff of this organization to strengthen the stability of online services so that the process of unloading and loading and entry and exit of goods from the country is not disrupted even for a moment.

