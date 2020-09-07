PMO offers 80% discount to Ro-Ro vessels in northern Iran

According to PMO's Deputy Head for Ports and Economic Affairs Farhad Montaser Kouhsari, the discounts will cover the legal affairs, and tolls as well as the ro-ro vessels’ related expenses.

“The discount will be in effect for a one-year period.”

“The Move is aimed at transferring truck traffic from the country's roads and land borders to the marine routes, as well as directing the transport of trucks, both full and empty, through the northern ports of the country to the Caspian Sea littoral states,” he noted.

Ro-Ro facilities are designed to carry wheeled cargo, such as cars, trucks, semi-trailer trucks, trailers and railroad cars that are driven on and off the ship on their own wheels or using a platform vehicle, such as a self-propelled modular transporter.

The construction operations of Iran’s first Ro-Ro facility is in the final stages at Amirabad Port in the northern Mazandaran Province.

The port is already connected to the railroad network.

Once operational, it will enable freight trains to dock near commercial ships for the loading and unloading of goods.

