Iran’s Zanjan prov. inks trade MoU with China

Zanjan province Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture and Iran-China Joint Chamber of Commerce signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Fri. to enhance export from the Iranian province to China.

Speaking in an interview with IRNA on Fri., Chairman of Zanjan Chamber of Commerce Ali Yeganeh Fard said that a MoU was signed by the two Chinese and Iranian sides following a trade webinar organized by Zanjan Chamber of Commerce in cooperation with the Iran-China Chamber of Commerce and Industries.

turning to the objective behind signing and sealing the MoU, Yeganeh Fard said that the development of economic ties between Zanjan province and Iran-China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industries, formation of the Chinese desk in Zanjan Chamber of Commerce as well as increase of non-oil exports are among the main goals of signing the agreement.

Collaborating in statistics and trade information of China, dispatching trade delegations to China, holding seminars by the Zanjan Chamber of Commerce in cooperation with the Chinese side, visiting Zanjan products and services exhibition, holding trade conferences during the presence of Chinese trade delegations in Zanjan province, attracting investments as well as embarking on investing in joint ventures are among the provisions stipulated in MoU, the chairman noted.

In accordance with signing MoU, the two sides will pursue expansion of trade exchanges between China and Zanjan province, he said, adding that Zanjan Chamber of Commerce will cooperate with Iran-China Chamber of Commerce and Industries based on its provincial capacities and help boost export to China.

