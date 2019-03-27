Persian language, important component in strengthening bilateral ties between Iran, Georgia

Speaking in Nowruz (Iranian New Year) Celebration ceremonies of Persian learners in Georgian schools on Wednesday, he pointed out that Georgian Persian learners will play a leading role in the development of relationship between Islamic Republic of Iran and Georgia.

Development and expansion of Persian language is of paramount importance due to the considerable interests of Georgian people in learning this language, the ambassador emphasized.

He also stressed the need for planning, providing required training and educational sources, organizing knowledge-boosting courses and also Persian-language cultural and Olympiad courses in Georgia.

For his part, Hamid Mostafavi Iran’s Cultural Attaché to Georgia referred to the salient features of Nowruz rites and rituals and added, “Nowruz plays an important role in bonding and strengthening relationship between countries which celebrate this festival.”

Turning to the significance of teaching Persian language in Georgian schools and added, “not only ‘language’ is the main tool for establishing relationship between people, but also it is considered as an important part of culture of people.”

Nowruz Celebration ceremony, special of Persian learners of Georgian schools was held at the initiative taken by the Cultural Division of Iranian Embassy to Georgia and principals of schools in Tbilisi.

