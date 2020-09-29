New industry min. gets vote of confidence from Parliament

TEHRAN, Sep. 29 (MNA) – Members of the Iranian Parliament gave their vote of confidence to Alireza Razm Hosseini as the new Minister of Industry, Mines, and Trade.

After reviewing the opinions of his proponents and the opponents, Alireza Razm Hosseini won the vote of confidence of lawmakers as the new Industry Minister through gaining 175 votes in favor, 80 votes against, and 9 abstentions. It should be noted that IRGC Chief Commander Major General Hossein Salami attended the session.