Piracy reached zero due to efforts of Army, IRGC Navy

Deputy Marine of Ports and Maritime Organization of Iran Jalil Eslami said that since the beginning of the coronavirus in the country, a variety of transportation models suffered a serious recession, but maritime transport was not shut down for a moment, and this is the result of the efforts of industry activists.

Without shipping the world economy is meaningless, he added.

He noted that piracy has been reached zero in recent months due to the efforts of the Iran Army Navy and the IRGC Navy.

ZZ/FNA13990708000461