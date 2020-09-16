Iran, Iraq sign MoU to boost border security cooperation

The MoU was signed by Colonel Soleiman Bairami, the commander of Sardasht border guards, and General Amid Fakhruddin, the chief of Sulaymaniyah border security forces, in a meeting in the northwestern Iranian city of Sardasht, West Azarbaijan, on Wednesday.

Based on the agreement, the two sides will enhance cooperation to boost the security of their shared border regions.

During the meeting, they also explored the avenues for tackling the current challenges created by the coronavirus pandemic.

The two sides stressed the need to provide the grounds to reopen the border markets with the health protocols in place.

West Azarbaijan province has 967 kilometers of shared borders with Iraq, Turkey, and the Republic of Azerbaijan.

MR/5025669