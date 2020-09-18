Iran bracing for full production at Azar Oilfield

According to the Petroleum Engineering and Development Company (PEDEC) Keyvan Yarahmadi, operator of the Azar oil field development project, announced, “With the successful commissioning of oil trains and ancillary facilities (CPF) of Azar oil field and oil production with the desired quality specifications, this project is on the verge of reaching its envisaged production capacity.”

"The SAT test of the crude oil metering system in the joint field will be done soon and the production test of 21 out of 28 days of final production from this field will begin. The ultimate goal of developing this field is to reach a daily production capacity of 65,000 barrels of crude oil from this joint oil field,” he added.

The operator of the Azar oil field development project stated, “The cumulative production of this joint field in the form of an early production project has exceeded 30 million barrels of crude oil.”

Azar oil field is located in Anaran block, on the tip of Zagros mountains and along the Iran-Iraq border.

