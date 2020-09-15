MP calls for strengthening energy diplomacy in intl. markets

Speaking at the open session of Parliament on Tue. and in the course of reviewing development projects of the Ministry of Oil, Hossein Hosseinzadeh stated, “Unfortunately, we are witnessing the reduced pressure of gas at South Pars and Zagros gas fields, so that effective steps should be taken in order to strengthen the reduced gas pressure.”

Iran neighbors with 15 countries, so that high capacity of energy diplomacy should be used optimally, he added.

If gas pressure drop in South Pars Gas Field is not settled, the country should invest between $30 and $50 billion within the next 10 years, he said, adding, “Under such circumstances, paying such huge fund will cost dearly for the economy of the country.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, he emphasized the need for strengthening the energy diplomacy and added, “Islamic Republic of Iran neighbors with 15 countries and this high capacity and potential should be used optimally.”

Some 27 million vehicles in the world use Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) and Iran should put the optimization of transport atop agenda, he added.

The Islamic Republic of Iran has a negligible share in the global gas market as much as 1.5 percent, he said, adding, “According to the 6th Five-Year Socioeconomic and Cultural Development Plan, Iran’s share of global gas market should hit 10 percent and this issue is of paramount importance.”

