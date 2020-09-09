Ayatollah Amoli calls for preventing insult to any religion

“The only thing that keeps the world is wisdom,” he noted in a message on Tuesday. “If this wisdom is in place, then a major section of the world’s budget will not be spent on killing humans; take a look at arms factories that work 24/7 to create weapons for killing humans.”

The point is that human beings are considering themselves as God and don’t request help from anywhere, he added.

Those countries that desecrate the Prophet of the Quran should know that they are "sitting on a branch and cutting the roots," said the Marja, adding that prophets have come to guide the human beings towards wisdom.

The world minus wisdom equals World War I and II or proxy wars, noted Ayatollah Javadi Amoli.

He urged the French government to not allow anyone to insult the Holy Quran and Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). If a third party aims to sow division between countries with these measures, they cannot achieve success, he said, adding, “And if an ignorant friend has done that, we hope their ignorance will turn into wisdom”.

Ayatollah Javadi Amoli also urged the officials of Western countries to solve this problem and not let anybody desecrate any of the holy books and religions.

MAH/ 5018938