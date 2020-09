TEHRAN, Sep. 03 (MNA) – Concurrent with the month of Muharram, the mourning ceremony of the Third Shia Imam, Imam Hussein (PBUH) and his true companions was held at Art Bureau of Islamic Development Organization (IDO) on Wednesday.

The mourning ceremony was held in the presence of Head of Islamic Development Organization Hojjatoleslam Mohammad Qomi by fully observing of anti-coronavirus and social-distancing protocols.