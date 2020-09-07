Emergency state in 5 counties of California due to wildfire

The list of counties includes Fresno, Madera, Mariposa, San Bernardino, and San Diego, the Sputnik reported.

According to a Sunday update from Cal Fire, nearly 14,800 firefighters are battling 23 major fires and lightning complexes across the state.

The state recently dealt with the Creek Fire that burned about 45,000 acres (18,210 hectares), prompting mass evacuations.

Two active wildfires in California, the SCU Lightning Complex and the LNU Lightning Complex are the second and third largest wildfire incidents in state history, according to Cal Fire.

Since mid-August, California has seen over 900 wildfires, which have now burned over 1.6 million acres. The situation prompted US President Donald Trump to approve a major disaster declaration for the state on 22 August.

MNA/SPUTNIK