MP calls on EP to realize justice via prosecuting terrorists

Addressing Maria Arena, a member of the European Parliament in a letter, Zohre Elahian referred the August 21, the International Day of Remembrance and Tribute to the Victims of Terrorism, adding that every year countless people in the world, especially civilians, women, and children, are targeted by terrorist acts.

Condemning that so far many Iranian civilians, nuclear scientists, high-ranking government as well as some military officials, have been attacked brutally by terrorists, Elahian underlined, “In the Islamic Republic of Iran, more than 17,000 Iranian citizens have been targeted by the terrorists especially by MEK (Mujahedin-e Khalq) terrorist group who have clearly violated fundamental human rights, including the right to life, security, and health.”

Referring the fact that today, most terrorists continue to plot against Iran via seeking refuge in European countries, she called on the European Parliament and European countries to take effective action in the fight against terrorism and support victims of terrorism and their families through ending the impunity of the terrorists who live in their counties and provide the families of the victims with justice via prosecuting perpetrators of assassinations.



