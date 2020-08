Four South Koreans died and a US soldier suffered injuries in the car accident, according to Yonhap news agency.

According to reports, the US armored vehicle was heading to a military base near Seoul, when the passenger car collided with the rear of the US military vehicle, Sputnik reported.

​Victims of the accident were taken to hospital and received emergency treatment including CPR, but succumbed to their injuries later.

MAH/Sputnik