Iran's 2021 presidential election to be held on June 18

As he informed, the interior ministry had suggested two different dates for holding the event, of which the Guardian Council has ratified June 18, 2021.

The Iranian official noted that it is possible for the 2021 presidential election in Iran to be held under coronavirus pandemic, similar to the elections held in South Korea and Russia in 2020.

As he said, "one of the taken measures by the named countries was holding the event on several consecutive days. Iran can do the same after making the required modifications in its election regulations."

