Resistance countries has right to respond Zionist aggression

The Popular Resistance Committees issued a statement reacting to the developments in the occupied Shebaa farm in the southern part of Lebanon, Al-Ahd reported.

The statement stressed that “It is the right of Hezbollah, the Palestinian Resistance, Syria, and Iran to respond to any aggression by the Zionist enemy."

The Popular Resistance Committees also said in their statement the Zionist enemy has shown that they understand no language other than the language of power and resistance and they stressed that “Today we see that the strength of the Resistance and its deterrent power against the Zionists has increased."

According to this statement, it is warned that anyone who is relying on the Zionist regime has no destiny but defeat.

On Monday, the Israeli regime reported a serious security incident in the occupied Shebaa farm in the southern part of Lebanon. It was claimed that Hezbollah forces intended to carry out an operation that was thwarted by the Zionist forces.

Immediately, Hezbollah issued a statement reacting to the developments in the occupied Shebaa farm in the southern part of Lebanon, denying all Israeli reports regarding the clashes or gunfire exchange with the Zionist Regime on Monday.

Israeli forces are in fear of retaliation by Hezbollah after Zionists' aggression to Syria led to the martyrdom of a Hezbollah member.

