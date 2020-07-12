  1. Politics
Jul 12, 2020, 9:00 PM

Police bust 389kg of opium in Kermanshah prov.

Police bust 389kg of opium in Kermanshah prov.

TEHRAN, Jul. 12 (MNA) – The police forces of the western province of Kermanshah have busted two consignments of opium, with a combined volume of 398 kilograms, in the past day.

Chief of Kermanshah Police Second Brigadier General Ali Akbar Javidan broke the news on Sunday, saying that following comprehensive intelligence operations, anti-narcotics police forces traced two hauls of illicit drugs entering the province from southern parts of the country.

He noted that during the first operation, the forces busted a truck and a sedan carrying 104 kilograms of opium. Four offenders were captured during the operation.

The police chief added that another consignment of opium, weighing about 285kg, was seized during which a truck was confiscated and two offenders were captured.

MR/IRN83852856

News Code 160857

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 6 + 12 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News