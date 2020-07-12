Police bust 389kg of opium in Kermanshah prov.

Chief of Kermanshah Police Second Brigadier General Ali Akbar Javidan broke the news on Sunday, saying that following comprehensive intelligence operations, anti-narcotics police forces traced two hauls of illicit drugs entering the province from southern parts of the country.

He noted that during the first operation, the forces busted a truck and a sedan carrying 104 kilograms of opium. Four offenders were captured during the operation.

The police chief added that another consignment of opium, weighing about 285kg, was seized during which a truck was confiscated and two offenders were captured.

