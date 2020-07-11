'Srebrenica genocide began as Europe failed to uphold duties'

In a tweet on Sat., Zarif wrote, “25 yrs ago today, #Srebrenica Genocide began as Europe failed to uphold its basic duties. Quarter of a century later, Europe is plagued by same ineptitude.”

“The failure of the @UN to take any action at the time—to forever haunt the world body—should remain a lesson for the present,” Zarif added while also posting the following photos and the snapshot of a news piece.

Screenshot of a piece of news by Deutsche Welle on June 27, 2017

Combination of photos related to Srebrenica

The Srebrenica massacre, also known as the Srebrenica genocide, was the July 1995 genocide of more than 8,000 Bosniaks, mainly men and boys, in and around the town of Srebrenica during the Bosnian War.

Photo: A woman cries as she visits the grave of a family member at the Potocari memorial complex near Srebrenica, 94 miles northeast of Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, on July 11, 2015. (TRT World and Agencies)

