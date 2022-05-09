May 8 marks 1st real holocaust in Algeria by France

On May 8, 1945, French occupying forces carried out a terrible massacre in the areas of “Latif” as well as other regions in that country in the north of Africa, a report on the matter published by the Fars news agency said.

According to the official figures, 45,000 Algerians were killed by the French military during a peaceful demonstration by the Algerian people who were calling for their country's independence and emancipation from colonial rule.

Some 77 years have passed since the genocide and Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune has declared May 8 as the "National Day of Remembrance of the Massacre".

In this regard, a French Sociologist and Researcher says that France’s horrible massacre on May 8 in “Latif” and “Kharatah” areas in Algeria was carried out in continuation of widespread suppression that coincided with the colonial invasion which aimed to defeat the popular resistance from 1830 up to the twentieth century.

On December 4, 1852, France bombed the city of “Laghouat” in Algeria with mustard gas and committed another massacre. This action was taken in response to the popular resistance in that city.

After the attack of French military forces on that city, all houses were completely evacuated. The massacre was horrific. All the houses, alleyways, thoroughfares and roads were filled with the bodies of more than 2,300 women, children and men. Through this real Holocaust, France needed to prove its power to the warring tribes in the desert.

