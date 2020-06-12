Tehran, Moscow hold common responsibility, interests on regional security: Rouhani

In a congratulatory message on the occasion of Russia’s National Day, Rouhani said, "I would like to offer my sincerest congratulations to Your Excellency and the people of that country on the Russian Federation’s National Day."

Lauding the considerable developments and deepening of the ties between Iran and Russia over the past years, Rouhani added, "I am confident that relying on the valuable experiences of the past, the relations between the two countries will expand more and more in line with the common interests and with the aim of increasing the welfare of the two nations."

He further stressed that “Iran and the Russian Federation hold common responsibilities and interests over the regional security," adding, "Therefore, it is imperative to continue the ongoing talks and negotiations between the Tehran and Moscow on different levels."

President Rouhani further wished for further prosperity and happiness for the Russian nation.

Russia Day, called Day of adoption of the declaration of state sovereignty of Russian Soviet Federative Socialist Republic (RSFSR) before 2002, is the national holiday of the Russian Federation. It has been celebrated annually on June 12 since 1992.

MR/4947438