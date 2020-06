TEHRAN, Jun. 07 (MNA) – A video has been released on the official website of Leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei in reaction to the recent developments in the US and the brutal killing of a black citizen by a white cop. The video quotes the Leader as saying that in today's world, which is full of tyranny, the flag of human rights is at the hands of the major violators of nations' rights, including the US government.