Iran's dams 70% full: energy min.

Dams in the country can hold 50 billion cubic meters of water, of which 30 percent is currently kept empty as more rainfall is expected in the coming month, he said.

"Since the beginning of the current year (March 20, 2020), the country has registered over 300 millimeters of rainfall, which is 30 percent higher than the long-time average," Ardakanian added.

There are 193 dams in Iran. However, the water level in all dams is not the same. While some are over 90 percent full, the water in some others is less than 30 percent of their capacity.

Although the increase in rainfall and high water levels in dams are good news, the huge rise in water consumption across the country is disturbing.

The hike in water use is unprecedented at this time of the year. The soaring consumption is due to the spread of the novel coronavirus and the need to wash hands and substances several times a day to avoid being infected with the deadly and contagious virus.

Ardakanian appealed for more conservation and judicious use of water so that the country would not face any water shortages during the summer.

