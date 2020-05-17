Head of Tehran’s Jewish community dismisses rumors around Esther and Mordchai tomb

“Contrary to the rumors published in some media, no damage has been inflicted on the shrine of Esther and Mordechai,” he said on Sunday on the sideline of his visit to the place.

“Religious minorities, especially Jews, live in this country under the shadow of the Islamic Republic and all-round support from the government, and are grateful for the services of the government and the system,” he said.

“The shrine of Esther and Mordechai is completely intact, and there may be burnt carpet outside this complex in a corner which has been magnified and exaggerated by the enemies of the Islamic Republic.”

He added that the Iranian Jewish community does not allow the enemies of the Islamic Republic of Iran to use them as a tool to achieve their hostile goals.

The remarks come as Western media claimed that the tomb has been set ablaze on Saturday. Photos taken by IRNA shows that the tomb is intact, although small signs of burning can be seen in some areas. Police have said that investigation is underway on the case.

Meanwhile, Ali Malmir, head of Hamedan’s Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts department said on Sunday that no damage has been inflicted on the main tomb of Esther and Mordechai and that there has been a limited fire in a nearing building which has been immediately put out. He noted that the process of restoring the areas affected by the fire will start this week which includes replacement of electrical wires, floor carpets, and cleaning of building walls.

