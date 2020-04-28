'Resistance to give crushing response to Israelis’ occupation of West Bank'

“The Zionists will regret occupying parts of Palestine’s West Bank,” Hossein Amir-Abdollahian tweeted on Tuesday.

He warned that should the Israeli regime embark on occupying the Palestinian land, it will see a new and shocking reaction from the Resistance side.

“The world will observe a considerable evolution in Resistance’s new movie,” he added.

The Israeli prime minister has voiced confidence that Washington would give Tel Aviv the nod within two months to move ahead with the annexation of parts of the occupied West Bank. Benjamin Netanyahu said the so-called peace proposal announced by US President Donald Trump in January was a promise to recognize Israel's authority over West Bank.

Netanyahu set July 1st for the start of cabinet discussions on extending Israeli sovereignty to settlements in the West Bank and annexing the Jordan Valley.

Palestinians have flatly rejected Trump’s alleged peace proposal as it awards the Israeli regime nearly all the occupied land on which it has built its settlements.

All Israeli settlements are illegal under international law.

