‘Gilavan’ brick castle, a mysterious monument in Khalkhal

ARDABIL, May 11 (MNA)- Gilavan historical village is one of the mysterious villages nestled in Khalkhal city near northern province of Gilan. Scenery Gilavan village has a cemetery and a brick castle with a long history dating back to many years ago.

‘Gilavan’ village has a cemetery and a brick castle with a long history which dates back to many years ago due to the settlement of "Gilavan" people in this area. The life of this historical monument dates back to the Achaemenid Dynasty and according to the documents and narrations, it has been the main burial place of "Mirza Kuchak Khan Jangali".