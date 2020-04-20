Gen. Bagheri lauds Iranians’ active resistance against US hostilities

“In spite of all the sanctions and economic pressures, the Iranian nation has carried on well and actively pursued the strategy of resistance,” said the top general on Monday.

“The Iranian people know the enemies well,” Major General Bagheri said, adding that the nation has proved its support to the establishment on several occasions, such as their active presence in the farewell ceremonies of Major General Qassem Soleimani, who was martyred by the US terrorists.

He referred to the different challenges created by the US in the past two years, especially after its withdrawal from an international nuclear accord and putting sanctions on the Islamic Republic, saying that the Iranian nation’s unity and support have always helped the country in thwarting enemies’ plots.

The General added that while the US has embarked on different criminal acts against the Islamic Republic, including the violation of the Iranian air spaces by its spy drone, the Islamic Republic, with its deterrent power, has always shown that such provocative efforts will result in nothing for them, and only lead to the booting of the US terrorists from the region.

MNA/4905009