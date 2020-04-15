Iran opposes any escalation in Azerbaijan-Armenia conflict: Araghchi

He made the remarks on Wed. in a phone conversation with the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Khalaf Khalafov.

The two sides also discussed bilateral ties and emphasized the significance of the continuation of friendly ties and cooperation between the two countries in all fields.

For his part, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Araghchi pointed to the release of some news by media outlets and added, “enemies are trying to undermine friendly and amicable ties between the two neighboring countries.”

The news about the transit of Iranian lorries to the mountainous Nagorno-Karabakh region and occupied lands and territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan is ‘sheer lie’, he said, adding, “while respecting the territorial integrity of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Islamic Republic of Iran is principally against any move that could provoke conflict between the two neighboring countries of Azerbaijan and Armenia.”

He seized this opportunity to express his special thanks to the humanitarian aids sent by the Republic of Azerbaijan Iran to combat the novel coronavirus pandemic and termed continuation of goods transit and transport between the two countries as an important point in relations of the countries considering the observation of health protocols.

Turning to the situation of quarantine and closure of universities and academic centers, Araghchi called for the assistance of the Azeri government in returning students and other Iranians nationals to the country which was welcomed by the Azeri side.

MNA/4901812