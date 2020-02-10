  1. Culture
10 February 2020 - 10:42

Iranian short film month underway in Izmir

Iranian short film month underway in Izmir

TEHRAN, Feb. 10 (MNA) – Turkey’s metropolitan city Izmir is currently hosting a special Iranian film event by screening nine short films in a month-long program.

The inauguration ceremony of 'Iranian Short Film Month' was held on Thursday with the screening of short films 'Sorahi' and 'It Rains Slowly', directed by Saeed Nejati, in Izmir, Turkey.

Other short films in the program include ‘Manicure’ by Arman Fayyaz, ‘Forouzan’ and ‘Azadeh’ by Mirabbas Khosravinejad, ‘Birthday Night’ by Omid Shams, ‘Elephant’s Shadow’ by Arman Khansarian, ‘You Were Busy Dying’ by Amin Ghashghaian, and ‘Juan’ by Kaveh Jahed.

The event runs until March 7, each week screening two short films at the Mavi Bahçe Center in Izmir.

The event is organized by the Izmir Film and Television Association, in partnership with Tahsin Isbilen.

MS/SABA71828

News Code 155476

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 4 + 12 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News