4 February 2020 - 09:09

Pres. Rouhani felicitates Sri Lanka on Independence Day

TEHRAN, Feb. 04 (MNA) – President Hassan Rouhani has called for further development of Iran-Sri Lanka relations in his message felicitating the South Asian country on its Independence Day.

President Hassan Rouhani on Tuesday sent a message to congratulate the anniversary of the independence of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka, expressing hope that friendly relations and cooperation between the two countries would further deepen in various fields to serve the interest of the two nations with the political will of the countries' political leaders.

Rouhani further wished the Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa health and success and the people of the country continued prosperity and felicity.

Sri Lanka's Independence Day is a national holiday celebrated annually on 4 February to commemorate the country’s political independence from British rule in 1948. Usually, the main celebration takes place in Colombo, with flag-hoisting ceremonies, parades, and performances. 

