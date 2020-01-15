  1. Politics
15 January 2020 - 10:02

Leader urges ‘keeping resistance spirit’ in face of challenges

TEHRAN, Jan. 15 (MNA) – Leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei underlined the need to keep the spirit of resistance in the face of external challenges.

“A country, such as Iran, that is bestowed with energy, mines and various resources and has a critical geographical position and a population of 80 million is always pursued by the greed of other powers,” Ayatollah Khamenei said in a meeting with senior members of Bushehr martyrdom foundation on Monday.

“The Iranian nation is standing firmly, but the revolutionary and resistance spirit should be deeply institutionalized so that it will become the path of the next generations,” the Leader said.

